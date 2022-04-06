This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in York, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 30 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York
