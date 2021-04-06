 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York

Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News