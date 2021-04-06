For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York
