This evening in York: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. York will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York
