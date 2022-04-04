This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York
