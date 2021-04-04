York's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a ba…
York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. York could s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Y…
For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The…