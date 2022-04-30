Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.