Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

