This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York
