This evening's outlook for York: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with forecast models showing 32 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher w…
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in York. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 d…
