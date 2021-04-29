Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 47F. N winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York
