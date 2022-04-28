This evening's outlook for York: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher w…
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expec…
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.