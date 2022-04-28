Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.