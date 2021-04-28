York's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York
