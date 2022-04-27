For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York
