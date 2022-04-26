 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

