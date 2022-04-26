For the drive home in York: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expec…
York's evening forecast: Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low near 65F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could…