Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.