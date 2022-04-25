 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 29F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. York will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News