This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 29F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. York will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expec…
This evening in York: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher w…