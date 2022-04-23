For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York
