Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low near 65F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

