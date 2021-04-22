Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above fre…
This evening's outlook for York: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 …
This evening's outlook for York: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expe…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The…
This evening's outlook for York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 27F. Winds…