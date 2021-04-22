Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.