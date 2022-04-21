This evening in York: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 31 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York
