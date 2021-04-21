This evening in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above fre…
This evening's outlook for York: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 …
This evening's outlook for York: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. E…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The…