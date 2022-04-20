Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.