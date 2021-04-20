Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.