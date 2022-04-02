 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

