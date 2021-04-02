 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

