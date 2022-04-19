Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Windy. Partly cloudy skies early followed by a few showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.