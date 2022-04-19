This evening's outlook for York: Windy. Partly cloudy skies early followed by a few showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's storms in eastern Nebraska, breaks down the big cool down today, and previews the increasing winds for Thursday.
Wind gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph across the state Thursday. Find out when we'll all catch a break from the wind and who has a chance of rain in our updated forecast.
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…