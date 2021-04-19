This evening in York: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above fre…
This evening's outlook for York: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 …
This evening's outlook for York: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. E…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…