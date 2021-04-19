 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

