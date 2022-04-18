Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in York, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.