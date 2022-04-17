 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

