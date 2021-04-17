York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for York: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. E…
This evening's outlook for York: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York are…