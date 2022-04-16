Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.