This evening's outlook for York: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. E…
This evening's outlook for York: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York are…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 deg…
This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tom…