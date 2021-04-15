Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.