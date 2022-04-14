For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York
