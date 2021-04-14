This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York
