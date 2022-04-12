 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy with gusty winds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

