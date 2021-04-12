Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.