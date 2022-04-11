York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.