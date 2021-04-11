York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York
