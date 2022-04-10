This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperat…
This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is sho…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions …
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…