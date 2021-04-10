This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a ba…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of r…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. There is a 6…
This evening in York: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in York. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…