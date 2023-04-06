WAVERLY – The lineup for the Waverly invite on the girls side looked like the who’s who of the Class B girls track and field world.

Six of the top 10 teams from last year’s state B finals were in action. Scoring points was not going to be easy as the Dukes found out.

Elkhorn North, who won the state title last year was there, second place Bennington, fifth place Northwest, sixth place Norris, seventh place Beatrice and 10th place York all laced up there shoes for the final action before the holiday break.

The Norris girls won the meet with 110 points, Bennington was second and Waverly rounded out the top three. Elkhorn North was fourth, Seward fifth and the Dukes ended the day with 23 points and an 11th place finish.

York junior Kassidy Stuckey, who is the defending state Class B champion in the 1600 and the 3200, started off strong winning the 1600 wire-to-wire with a time of 5:17.62.

Stuckey was on the heat sheet for the 3200, but did not run in the race.

In the pole vault, last year Duke state qualifier sophomore Chloe Koch cleared 9-6 and that proved to be good enough for second place and eight team points.

The final points for the Dukes came in the shot put where senior Kelly Erwin had a toss measured at 37-8 that stood up for fourth place.

The Dukes will join Fillmore Central at Preferred Popcorn Field in Central City on Tuesday, April 12 for a triangular getting underway at 4 p.m.

Girls team scoring - 1. Norris (NOR) 110; 2.Bennington (BEN) 85; 3.Waverly (WAV) 82; 4.Elkhorn North, (ELN), 73; 5.Seward (SEW) 67; 6.Northwest (NW) 62; 7.Beatrice, (BEA) 45; 8.Elkhorn (ELK) 32; 9.Minden (MIN) 30; 10.Lincoln Christian (LC) 25; 11.York (YRK) 23; 12.Auburn (AUB) 13; 13.Hastings (HAS) 7; 14.Crete (CRE) 6; 15.Wahoo (WAH) 3.

Results include event winners and Duke athletes who placed in the top eight.

Field Events

High Jump - 1.Emma Anibal, BEN, 5-4 ½

Shot Put - 1.Sage Burbach, NOR, 45-10; 4.Kelly Erwin, YRK, 37-8

Long Jump - 1.Taylor Bredthauer, NOR 18-3

Pole Vault - 1.Avery Scott, WAV, 10-0; 2.Chloe Koch, YRK, 9-6

Discus - 1.Lovely Hibbert, SEW, 125-0

Triple Jump - 1. Jaelynne Kosmos, BEA, 35-7

Running Events

100H - 1.Kelsey Miller, SEW, 15.52

300LH - 1.Kelsey Miller, SEW, 46.60

100 Meters - 1.Avyn Urbanski, NW, 12.55

200 - 1.Kennedy Wade, BEN, 25.18

400 - 1.Grace Heaney, ELN, 58.43

800 - 1.Sydney Stodden, ELN, 2:21.80

1600 - 1.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK, 5:17.62

3200 - 1.Kendall Zavala, NOR, 11:34.35

4x100 relay - 1.Bennington 49.03

4x400 - 1. Waverly 4:02304

4x800 - 1.Waverly 9:47.70