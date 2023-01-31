Wambold keeps Broncos’ SNC title hopes alive

UTICA – The Fillmore Central Panthers scored just 23 points in a 52-23 loss to the Centennial Broncos last Tuesday night in regular season Southern Nebraska Conference basketball.

This Tuesday night the two teams hooked up in quarterfinal action of the SNC tournament at Centennial High School and with 6:54 to play in the second quarter, the Panthers eclipsed the 23 points they scored last week and were on top 24-16.

That lead would not be quite enough as Ella Wambold drilled a 3-pointer with 3.8 showing on the clock and Centennial escaped with a 45-42 win to advance to the semifinals at Centennial on Thursday night.

Fillmore Central could not miss in the first quarter as they went 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 on 3-point attempts to open a 20-13 lead. That lead would grow to as much as nine points in the second quarter.

FC junior Kaili Head spearheaded the Panthers’ early offensive success

scoring 11 first-half points, eight of those coming in the first quarter. The junior was 3 of 4 on 3-point shots. Head led all scorers with a game high 16 points, while senior Faith Engle added 10.

Centennial struggled shooting the ball in the first half as they were 6-20 at the break, but hit 10 of 20 in the second half and finished 16 of 40.

The Broncos trailed at the break 27-21, but cut the Panther lead to 30-29 on a 3-point bomb from Catelynn Bargen who scored all seven of her points in the second half.

FC answered the mini Bronco run with a 5-0 stretch and still led 36-31 entering the final eight minutes.

The Panthers stretched the margin to 38-31, but that’s when the Broncos started to chip away and with 5:36 to play a Cora Payne turn-around tied the score at 38-38.

Free throws by Head with 1:54 to play put the Panthers on top for the final time as Bargen knocked down a short jumper and with 27 seconds to play

the Panthers turned the ball over, setting up Wambold’s heroics.

FC was 14 of 33 from the field and that included 6 of 10 on 3-point shots.

They struggled to score the basketball at the free throw line going 8 for 15.

Centennial controlled the glass to the tune of26-23, with several offensive rebounds. Turnovers were 17 for the Panthers and 14 for the Broncos.

Fillmore Central (9-9) 20 7 9 6-42

Centennial (13-6) 13 8 10 14-45

FC (42)- Engle 10, M. McCoy 7, Head 16, Tessman 3, Hafer 6. Totals-14-33

(6-10) 8-15-42

CENT (45)- Bargen 7, Horne 8, Wambold 6, Naber 6, Payne 10, Stuhr 4,

Galavez 4. Totals- 16-40 (6-19) 7-14-45.