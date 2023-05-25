WACO — The Waco High School Alumni Reunion will be held on Saturday, May 27 at Chances 'R in the Shir-Ray Room. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the buffet meal will be served starting at 5 p.m. The cost is $22 per person. Make reservations and check payable to "Waco High Alumni Association" by Saturday, May 21 and send it to: Star Stuhr, 302 Gordon Street, Waco, NE, 68460. Reservations and check must be received in advance, there will be no payment at the door.