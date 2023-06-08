WACO — The Waco Community Wide Garage Sales will be held on Friday, June 9 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Signs will be posted on Stickler Street advertising the address of those residents having a garage sale. If you would like to participate please contact Cheryl Kraft at 402.728.5223 or villageofwaco@windstream.net by June 1 to be added to the list.
Waco Community Wide Garage Sales
