Virgil Wayne Liermann, age 92, of Waco, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 in York. He was born October 28, 1930 to Bernhard (Ben) and Ida (Klepper) Liermann in their family home in Staplehurst. He graduated from Waco High School in 1948. On September 11, 1951 he joined the United States Air Force, where he worked as an Airplane Mechanic. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and was Honorably Discharged on August 5, 1955 with the rank of Staff Sargent. He was in the Reserves until 1958. He was united in marriage to Eva Hobson on March 8, 1953 at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. This union was blessed with three children.

In 1960 Eva and Virgil opened Liermann’s Standard Service in Waco. They continued to own and operate the business until their retirement in 1995. He joined the Waco Volunteer Fire Department in 1949 at the age of 18. In 1964 he was elected to serve as the Waco Fire Chief and served in this position for 32 years, until his retirement in 1996. He was active in his community serving on the Waco Village Board of Trustees, Waco Planning Commission, Tree Advisory Board, Board of Adjustments, York County Crime Stoppers, Waco Cemetery Board, Peace Lutheran Church as an Elder and Trustee and was a 50-year member of the Utica American Legion Post #49. He loved to take his family on their yearly vacation to Minnesota.

Left to cherish his memory is one daughter, Cheryl (Chris) Kraft; his sons, Douglas Liermann and special friend, Karen Stuhr and James (Deanna) Liermann all of Waco; grandchildren, Chelsea (Brent) Enninga of York, Ashley (Justin) Waldron of Colorado Springs, Colo., Keshia (Rob) Norris of Lincoln and Brooke (Eric) Fisher of Inverness, Fla., Cody (Jonny) Matula and Cole Dickes of Des Moines, Iowa and Shelby (Reece) Pedersen of Goehner; ten great-grandchildren, Avery Enninga, Isabelle, Evangeline and Rosalind Crouch, Stella Norris, Amelia, Beatrice and Theodore Waldron, Maverick Pedersen and baby boy Fisher; his brother, Delner Liermann and sisters, Bernadine (Myron) Gocke and Geraldine (Merle) Naber as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ileen (Dean) Swett and Carlene (Jim) Svoboda and sister-in-law, Agnes Liermann.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Waco with the Reverend Charles Ramsey officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Waco Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., Thursday the 23rd at Metz Mortuary in York. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. A luncheon will follow immediately after the church service and burial. Memorials may be directed to the Waco Volunteer Fire Department, York General Hearthstone or Tabitha. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.