VFW holds meeting

YORK – The VFW held a meeting at the post home on Jan. 12.

President Connie Hubbard presided over the meeting with five members and one guest present.

Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual.

Chaplain Claudia Braden opened with prayer.

Hubbard called out roll. Six officers answered.

In the absence of Secretary JoAnn Kuester, Hubbard read the minutes of the last month. They were approved as read.

The treasurer’s report was given and put on file.

Last month, the group approved giving $100 to Grand Island veterans for hair cuts. A motion was made by Linda Duell and seconded by Braden to increase the amount to $150. The motion carried. A second motion was made by Duell and seconded by Braden to use the $150 for parties or activities instead of hair cuts. Motion carried.

The mid-winter conference will be Feb. 4 and 5 at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.

There was a discussion about doing an activity with another group from York, and to have a fundraiser of some sort (like a soup supper, spaghetti feed, etc.).

The men’s meal was planned.

The next meeting will be February at the post home.

Braden closed the meeting with prayer.

The meeting was adjourned.