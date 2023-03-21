YORK – The VFW met March 9 at the post home.

President Connie Hubbard opened the meeting, with seven members present.

Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual.

Nancy Gocke opened with prayer in Chaplain Claudia Braden’s absence.

Seven officers answer roll call. Secretary JoAnn Kuester read the February minutes which were approved.

Treasurer Marcia Witmer gave her report. The group received $21.50 from aluminum cans and $23 from the men’s meal. There were no bills.

Hubbard sent two birthday cards and one sympathy card to members.

April will see the election of officers.

There is a new benefit for VFW Auxiliary members – a free discount marketplace that offers deals on thousands of brands in categories like entertainment, restaurants, apparel and more.

It was noted the special days of observance this month: March 3, Navy Reserve birthday; March 13, K-9 Veterans Day; March 25, Medal of Honor Day; March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day.

The group planned the meal for the next men’s meeting on March 28.

The meeting was closed with prayer.

The meeting was adjourned.