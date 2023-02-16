OMAHA – The York Dukes advanced four of their nine wrestlers to the quarterfinals on Thursday at the Class B State Wrestling Championships held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

York sent a school record tying nine qualifiers to Omaha.

In the quarterfinals, York freshman Emmitt Dirks (36-14) had defeated Nebraska City junior Drew Weddle in a tough 2-1 decision. In the 126-pound quarterfinals he ran into NEwrestle No. 1 Kael Lauritsen (50-3) of Bennington and was pinned at 1:47.

Hudson Holoch (36-15), a junior at 138 pounds and three-time state qualifier, opened with a 3-2 win over Jack Hartman of Omaha Concordia. He went up against No. 6 Jesse Loges of Blair and lost by major decision at 9-1.

In the 195 bracket, sophomore Keagyn Linden (34-11) won his first match over Gering senior Taydon Gorsuch. In the quarterfinals, Linden battled No. 2 Deegan Nelson of Beatrice and lost a tough 6-5 decision.

First Round

The York Dukes went 4-5 overall in the first round as 106-pound freshman Ty Erickson (32-14) lost his match to Josh Sheard (28-7) of Omaha Gross Catholic by pin at 5:39.

In the 113-pound bracket, junior Isaac Ciro (26-20) lost a heartbreaker to Royce Klucas of Waverly (24-23). Ciro was defeated 3-1 in a sudden victory finale.

At 160 pounds, Owen Bargen, a senior from Columbus Lakeview (44-3), rated No. 4, defeated sophomore Brooks Loosvelt (41-10) by a 10-0 major decision.

York junior Dylan Bower (27-9) lost his bid to advance when he fell to McCook senior Alex Anthony (21-5) by pin at 5:35.

In an upset, Elkhorn North junior Cole Ovens (30-21) defeated No. 5 rated Seth Erickson (38-2) by pin at 4:35.

York Girls

In the Duke girls first-ever trip to the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships, York was unable to pick up a first round win as both Addison Cotton at 145 pounds and Annsley Vernon at 190 were pinned by their opponents.

Cotton led early in her match against Elkhorn Valley junior Kennedy Penne, but the York senior was unable to hold on to that early momentum and lost at the 3:40 mark of the second period by pin fall.

Cotton (31-5) will try to keep her season alive in the first round of consolations when she takes on North Platte freshman Jaycee Hampton (18-13).

Vernon lost her bid to make the quarterfinals when she was pinned at the 3:34 mark by Omaha Skutt junior Elizabeth Janacek (24-11) in 3:34.

Vernon will face Kylee Allen (3-3) 0f Arcadia-Loup City in the consolation first round.