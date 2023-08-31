YORK – According to the certified taxable values provided by York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin, there was valuation growth seen in the county over the last year.

Every year, at this time, the valuations are certified. Those valuations are a determining factor in what the property tax levies will be set at, for each of the taxing entities (county, villages, cities, school districts, etc.).

The county’s value last year was $3,301,827,769. That rose to $3,700,936,880. Value attributable to growth is $36,026,606.

Benedict’s value went from $9,162,648 to $12,309,480. The value attributable to growth is $427,852.

Bradshaw’s value went from $17,862,728 to $19,634,952. The certification says the value attributable to growth is $387,066.

Gresham’s value went from $7,193,296 to $8,048,764. The value attributable to growth is $73,988.

Henderson’s valuation went from $67,733,448 to $72,005,210. The value attributable to growth is $612,825.

Lushton’s valuation went from $3,611,711 to $4,652,127. The value attributable to growth is $1,001,739.

McCool’s valuation went from $26,061,715 to $29,516,405. The value attributable to growth is $999,658.

Thayer’s valuation went from $2,371,010 to $3,633,661. The value attributable to growth is $189,987.

Waco’s valuation went from $16,921,639 to $14,877,473. The value attributable to growth is $94,203.

And York’s valuation went from $594,642,448 to $684,499,118. The value attributable to growth is $4,926,841.

The value attributable to growth includes real and personal property and annexation, if applicable.

When it comes to school districts, York’s value was $1,146,097,594 last year. This year, it is $1,306,699,005.

Heartland’s value was $619,523,123 last year. This year it is $687,394,293.

McCool’s school district value was $344,791,868. This year it is $381,465,286.